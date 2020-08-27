Our 2020 Bingo Card didn't show "TikTok feuds with President Trump" but somehow, the controversy has caused the popular app to make some major moves. Recently, Donald Trump shared that he had plans to ban TikTok under an executive order, but nothing has come into fruition just yet. There has been news that the Chinese-owned company, an app that boasts over 800 million active users, would reportedly be sold to American buyers, and changes are being made as TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has announced his resignation just three months after taking on his position.



TikTok employees learned of Kevin Mayer's departure by way of an email that he sent out to staff. “I understand that the role that I signed up for — including running TikTok globally — will look very different as a result of the US Administration’s action to push for a sell off of the US business,” wrote Mayer. “I’ve always been globally focused in my work, and leading a global team that includes TikTok US was a big draw for me.”

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer said. “Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

President Trump has stated that if TikTok doesn't sell to an American buyer by September 15, he will ban the app. He claims that TikTok is a threat to the national security of the United States, while others have accused Trump of politicizing a personal issue. Days ago, it was announced that TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the American government, claiming that there hasn't been any evidence presented that the app is a threat.

