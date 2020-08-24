The war between Donald Trump and TikTok powers on. After promising to fight back, TikTok has officially announced that they are suing the Trump administration, accusing the President of suspending the company's right to due process.

After weeks of hearing about Trump's intention to ban TikTok in the United States if it is not purchased by an American company by mid-September, TikTok has officially fired back with a lawsuit against the US Government.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Filed today, the lawsuit challenges an executive order made by Trump to ban the app. They are arguing that Trump ignored their right to "due process" by ordering the ban, claiming that he has no evidence that the app actually poses a national security threat.

Trump claims that, through a connection to their Chinese parent company ByteDance, the Chinese government can spy on Americans using data that has been transferred via TikTok. The company says otherwise.

"Now is the time for us to act," said TikTok in a statement on their website. "We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees."



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Do you think we're in for a TikTok-less country next month or will the company end up winning their lawsuit and continue operating?

[via]