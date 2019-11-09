K. Michelle isn't the only woman who regrets her plastic surgery decision. The "Can't Raise A Man" singer recently told Dr. Phil that getting butt implants was the "worst decision" of her life and while the Flavor of Love alum Tiffany “New York” Pollard may not agree, she too wants to reverse her plastic surgery moves.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

Tiffany made a visit to Botched doctors Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow to explain her ailments that included “diarrhea every morning like clockwork" as well as panic attacks and dizziness. Tiffany's friend had similar symptoms following her breast enlargement and they only went away after she got them removed.

"There’s a Facebook group of, I think, 40,000 women who have come together complaining of all of these symptoms,” Dr. Dubrow told Tiffany as seen in the clip below. “If enough people have it, it’s a real thing.” Tiffany's breast implant illness (BII) is the main reason why both doctors have been undergoing so many implant removals.

Tiffany's only fear in the matter is that she doesn't want to lose her “feminine” and “full-busted" ways. “Can I see myself as the HBIC (head bitch in charge) and be organic? I believe I can do it,” she asked herself in the trailer, “can I do it?”