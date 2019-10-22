K. Michelle has been very open about the procedure she endured to remove her black market butt injections that lead to serious health problems. “When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m getting it done,’” the "Can't Raise A Man" singer previously stated. More recently during her visit to The Dr. Phil show, K. Michelle made it clear that while she's feeling better after her surgery, going under the knife in the first place was the worst decision she's ever made.



Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

“It was the worst decision of my entire life,” she explained, as seen in the clip below. “I went to a person who was well known in my music circle. He was not a doctor, he does this in a hotel room, he told me it was gel—some type of gel when it was actually free-flowing silicone in your body.”

K. Michelle said she wanted to "be real thick" and looking back, she was already blessed with the figure she wanted. “I was pleased at first but then I started to look like an ant," she explained. K. Michelle recently showed off the surgical scars on her body, writing: "I’m learning to be ok with these scars. I learned and I survived."