Tiffany Haddish is one of the biggest names in comedy right now. After being co-signed by the likes of Charlemagne Tha God just a few years ago, Haddish eventually became a huge star in the industry. She now gets a ton of movie roles and the comedy specials have certainly been plentiful. With that being said, it should be no surprise that she is now a household name that many can recognize whenever she appears on the screen.

Typically, when someone gets extremely famous in their domain, they get hungry for more. Trying new things becomes a must, and when it comes to Haddish, it appears as though that trend rings true. In fact, in a new interview with TMZ, Haddish claims that music is in her future.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

In the video clip down below, Haddish says that she has been steadily making music over the last few years and that she is eager to go bigger with her songs. She said collaborations with the likes of Common and Beyonce would be huge, and that she wants her TV and movie projects to contain some original songs. As for the style she is going for here, it appears as though a mix of hip-hop and classical is what inspires her the most.

It remains to be seen when we will get some new Haddish music, however, it seems like it could be coming sooner rather than later. With that said, stay tuned to HNHH for news and updates from the entertainment world.