Disney is hoping to capitalize on one of their most beloved rides by making the Haunted Mansion into a feature film...again. Back in 2003, Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Tilly starred in the horror-comedy The Haunted Mansion, and while that movie did fairly well at the box office, it garnered mixed reviews from Disney buffs. The mega-corporation is hoping to wow fans with an updated adaptation, this time with two new stars leading the pack.

According to Deadline, Tiffany Haddish and Lakeith Stanfield are "in talks" to star in the Haunted Mansion-themed film with Justin Simien acting as director. Two producers from the Will Smith-led Aladdin live-action flick are said to be involved, as well.

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter gave a bit of insight into what could be expected from the forthcoming film. Disney has some of the most dedicated fans on the planet, so since the announcement was made that a second Haunted Mansion film was on the way, people have been sharing what they've learned about the film.

“Gabbie, a single mother, and her young son [who] recently purchased a New Orleans estate [the Haunted Mansion] at auction only to discover it isn’t quite as empty as they expected," reported the DisInsider. “Gabbie hires a grieving widower who works as a ghost tour guide [Stanfield], a psychic, a priest, and a local historian to exorcise the vengeful spirit from the Haunted Mansion.”

We'll have to wait to confirm that this is the plot, but fans are excited at the possibility of Haddish and Stanfield appearing together. Watch the trailer for Eddie Murphy's 2003 The Haunted Mansion film below.

