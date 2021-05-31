The loss of Chadwick Boseman rocked Hollywood and the world. But his legacy will live on through his work. Disney is most likely sitting on some unreleased footage of Boseman as Black Panther from the multiple movies he played the character. That includes Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However, there must still be another character to take center focus in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel.

According to Collider, Danai Gurira will be returning in Wakanda Forever. She will also be involved in an origin series for Disney+. There appears to be two Black Panther spin-offs brewing over at Disney, because another series focusing on the entire kingdom of Wakanda is also in the works (and may also include Gurira).

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team," Disney's Bob Iger said in a statement when Ryan Coogler's Disney deal to make more Black Panther content was announced. The talented director will be the driving force behind all the growing Black Panther spin-off shows and films.

