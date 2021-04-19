Black Panther director Ryan Coogler says he will not be moving the production of the film's sequel out of Georgia in protest of the new changes to voting laws that will restrict access to voting in the state.

Coogler prefaced his decision by first railing against the passing of Senate Bill 202:

The fight for full enfranchisement is fundamental to the African-American struggle in this country and to this country’s claim to functioning democracy. As an African-American, and as a citizen, I oppose all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot. I say this as I return to Georgia, a state that holds a special place in my heart. I lived in Atlanta for eight months while filming my last movie. I have long looked forward to returning. But, when I was informed of the passage of SB202 in the state, and its ramifications for the state’s voters, I was profoundly disappointed.

Coogler added that pulling the film out of Georgia would negatively affect those working on the film and small businesses in the area.



"For those reasons, I will not be engaging in a boycott of Georgia," Coogler wrote. "Our film is staying in Georgia. Additionally, I have made a personal commitment to raise awareness about ways to help overturn this harmful bill."

Senate Bill 202 will shorten the absentee ballot request period, shorten the absentee application return deadline, limit the number of drop boxes and the hours which they are available, criminalize handing out water/snacks to voters in line, and much more.

