Their romance may have come to an end, but there is still nothing but love between Tiffany Haddish and Common. The dating rumors about these two first surfaced in the Summer of 2018 and continued throughout 2019, but it wasn't until Spring 2020 did they kick things up a notch and begin soft launching their relationship. Soon, the world was flooded with these two appearing in interviews, lavishing the other with compliments, but unfortunately, the couple announced their breakup during last year's holiday season.

Haddish is the more outspoken of the two and since the couple's split, she has spoken openly about what she wants in a relationship moving forward. Common has instead kept to himself when it comes to the breakup, but that hasn't stopped either star from acknowledging the other on social media.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, a clip of Common performing went viral and it captured Haddish's attention. In the video, Common is on stage giving his all to his adoring fans who are hyped about his show, and the rapper took a brief moment to show off his breakdancing skills. These moves aren't unusual for the rapper, as he's been windmilling his way around the world for decades.

Haddish couldn't help but playfully tease her ex.

"He Ready .... for a back rub I am sure [crying laughing emoji]," the actress joked. "I am proud of you [thumbs up emoji] I don't want to hear sh*t when y'all see me old ass Twerking and breakdancing." Check out Common's moves below.