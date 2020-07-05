Tiffany Haddish has also decided to join the presidential race shortly after Kanye West made his shocking announcement via Twitter on the 4th of July. Kanye threw everybody for a loop when he announced that, after years of teasing #Kanye2020, he is actually planning on running for president of the United States this year. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

While he got the support of Elon Musk—was this what they were discussing during their meet-up earlier this week?—and his wife, Kim Kardashian, many were absolutely appalled at the idea. It looks like Tiffany Haddish actually got a good laugh out of it, because she tweeted an identical message a few hours later to announce her candidacy, as well.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," Tiffany wrote (or, better yet, copy-pasted). "I too am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION." She went on to reveal that Dave Chappelle would be her running mate. "So #HaddishChappelle2020," she wrote.

While Tiffany is clearly joking, Kanye's tweet seemed to be totally in earnest. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it seems a little late to join the race regardless.