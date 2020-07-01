Kanye West paid a visit to his friend Elon Musk's house on Wednesday (July 1st), possibly indicating that the two may be working on a secret project together. Ye has had a very busy week ever since he announced a ton of forthcoming projects as part of his new #WESTDAYEVER era last Friday. Not only does he have his long-awaited Yeezy x GAP partnership in the works along with tons of other exciting ventures, but he's also gearing up to drop his next album, God's Country. Ye just released the first single off the album, "Wash Us In The Blood" featuring Travis Scott, on Tuesday (June 30th). The track was mixed by Dr. Dre, meaning God's Country may or may not be the Dre sequel to Jesus Is King that Kanye confirmed is on the way; regardless, Ye's got a ton of new music coming and we can't wait to hear more.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Along with all of these upcoming plans, it looks like Ye may be cooking something up with the Tesla man, as well. While Ye and Elon have crossed paths in the past and both expressed their shared admiration for one another before, Ye's decision to post a photo of the two of them hanging out could be his way of teasing that they're collaborating on something. In the photo, the two of them are both repping orange, although Ye's wearing an orange jacket while Elon's black T-shirt just has an image of the fruit on it.

"When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange," Kanye captioned the photo. Is this a hint about their upcoming project? Does it have to do with Elon's Tesla enterprise? Or is Ye going to collaborate with Elon on some new music, as he did launch his EDM career earlier this year? It looks like only time will tell.