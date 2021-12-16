Tierra Whack Longs For The World Beyond On Her New Track, "Heaven"

This holiday season, Tierra Whack seems to be in an especially festive mood because to fans' amazement, she has gifted them with more new music. On Thursday, Whack returned once again with her third project of December, following the three-track EPs RAP? and POP? earlier this month. Titled R&B?, the Philadelphia artist's latest effort is a more disquieting release than her both of the aforementioned projects, as she explores a significantly darker sound.

The somber nature of R&B? is best exemplified by "Heaven," the EP's first track. The J Melodic-produced song finds Tierra Whack longing to reconnect with all of the loved ones that she has lost throughout her life, and its hook is absolutely heart-wrenching. Over and over, the rapper, singer, songwriter, and poet laments, "Heaven has all of my favorite people," and although the song is rather repetitive, that doesn't take away from its emotional intensity.

The track is also accompanied by intriguing visuals in which Tierra Whack is seen holding an umbrella that, rather than protecting her from the rain, unleashes the storm directly upon her. Check out the music video for the R&B? EP opener "Heaven" below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Does the Whack World artist's latest release make you hopeful that she will continue to release more music in the coming weeks?

Quotable Lyrics

Open up those heaven gates

I just wanna see your face

Promise that you'll save a place

Thank you God, amazing grace