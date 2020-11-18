Tierra Whack Slides Through With "Feel Good"

Few artists possess the unique ability to speak volumes in such a short period of time, but Tierra Whack has mastered the art of brevity. In fact, it can be argued that the multitalented rapper has perfected her formula down to a science, having done extensive testing on her acclaimed debut Whack World. And with fans actively awaiting her follow-up effort, Tierra has officially come forth to deliver a pair of new singles, the first of which finds her revisiting older patterns on "Feel Good."

From the sound of it, there's a powerful dose of irony buried within the title, a theory emphasized by Whack's own reflections on Apple Music with Zane Lowe. "I really need to be happier. I deserve to be happy," she mused, speaking on the song's emotionally dynamic nature. "There's no reason I should not be happy. Because for a minute I was feeling like I just didn't know what to feel. I was confused. I'm seeing everybody around me was excited and happy for me, but I didn't feel happy inside, and I didn't know why."

Her complex feelings are conveyed masterfully on "Feel Good," a haunting ditty that sounds like the faint cries of an inner voice, near-buried beneath the suffocating self-doubt closing in. While some might lament the song's one-minute-twenty-second runtime, others will find much value in her refreshingly unique approach. Check it out now, and draw your own conclusion below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Why would I lie and say I feel good, when I don't feel good?

All I really want is to be happy and truly feel good

I got everybody lookin' at me like, "Why she don't feel good?"

I done seen the stars, I done seen the lights

But I can't forget that I'm still hood