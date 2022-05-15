T.I. says that he's dropping an episode of his podcast, ExpediTIously, dedicated entirely to the late Kevin Samuels. T.I. announced the show by sharing a video of Samuels's fans speaking about the late YouTuber in a post on Instagram.

“Gon keep reppin for all the strong minded black men that society has trained you to hate because they don’t go along with the programming,” Tip captioned the video. “Fun fact:There can be no bad without good & vice versa. Don’t let herd mentality make you ignore the value of information….That’s when they got you right where they want you. As promised I’m dropping a special unreleased episode of @expeditiouslyti dedicated to @kevinrsamuels soon. until then… chew on this!”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Samuels passed away at 57 years old, earlier this month, after experiencing chest pains. An official cause of death has yet to be announced.

Throughout his career, Samuels was considered a controversial figure for his relationship advice and views on women. In response to harsh words about Samuels following his death, T.I. demanded that people stop "bullying" the public figure.

“I can’t stand it,” Tip said on Instagram. “I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace. Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it. Fuck ya. That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in. So, I wanna see who the fuck wanna say something [to] me while I’m still alive.”

Check out T.I's announcement post below.





