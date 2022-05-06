Kevin Samuels, the controversial YouTube and social media star who was known for dishing out dating advice, passed away on Thursday at the age of 56. Rumors of his death began to circulate on social media, and at first, very few people believed the validity of these reports. Eventually, however, friends of Samuels began to confirm the shocking news, which sent shockwaves through social media.

Since that time, Atlanta Police have issued a report on what exactly went down on Thursday. As they explain, they received a call about a man who had collapsed at his place of residence. When the first responders arrived on the scene, they had to perform CPR although Samuels remained unresponsive, and eventually passed away, according to NBC News. A woman was in the home at the time and as she explains, she had just spent the night with Samuels who began to suffer from chest pains the morning of his passing.





Perhaps one of the most upsetting parts of this news is the fact that his mother found out through social media. As NBC reports, Beverly Samuels-Burch was upset about receiving the news in such a callus way.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she said. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."









This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for any updates.

