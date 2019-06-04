At this point, we've just got to realize that T.I. and Tiny will always be subject to break-up or cheating rumours. Despite them proving that they love each other dearly on so many different occasions, fans always speculate the worst in their relationship. Perhaps, that has to do with how they're seen every week on their reality show. This morning, people started to wonder about Tip and his wife Tiny after the Xscape singer posted a cryptic message on her social accounts. Mere hours after the post though, T.I. came through with some boo'd up new photos to remind us all that they're as good as can be.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

After all the talk this morning, T.I. shut down the rumours by uploading two simple photos of his wife, telling the world that she's the only woman he wants to spend his life with. "Making my pictures look better," said the rapper as Tiny stood in front of a picture of him on the wall. "Keep KICKING ass & giving em hell Mrs Harris... I Fuc*in Love you!!!"

There will always be some drama in the Harris household but when it comes to Tip and Tiny, they're rock solid.