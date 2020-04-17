No one on the corner has ever had swagger like T.I. The man has an incomparable style, becoming the King of the South with his legendary run out of Atlanta. A pioneer of trap music, the Rubberband Man is now a family man, taking care of his kids and raising them to be even better than him. He regularly takes to social media to remind the world how much he loves his sons and daughters, writing thoughtful messages to them from time to time, and this week, he decided to rewind to when he was a youngin himself.

"Young King AKA 'lil bad ass Tip from Bankhead'", wrote the King of the South on Instagram, posting a throwback picture of himself showing off the drip.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The picture appears to have been taken in the early 90s when Tip, at the time known solely as Clifford Harris Jr., was eleven or twelve. He got the pose down right, putting up one foot to show off the shoes and folding his arms to look as hard as possible.

This has been a big week for Tip and his family, who announced the return of their reality show several days ago.

Take a look at the childhood throwback below.