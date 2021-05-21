T.I. Pleads His Case On "What It's Come To"

Following the repeated denials coming from T.I., Tiny, and their legal team, the rapper is now expressing himself on wax. T.I. and Tiny are facing accusations of drugging, sexual misconduct, rape, and sexual assault from two dozen women. They've faced ridicule in the court of public opinion and their former friend, Sabrina Peterson, claims that she even helped them pick up women for bedroom rendezvous, but the couple continues to vehemently deny the allegations.

On Thursday (May 20), T.I. surprised the world with a social media post that said he'd be releasing a new song in less than 24 hours, and it has arrived. "What It's Come To" addresses the couple's current controversy and T.I. makes it clear that both he and his wife have no intention of settling with any of the accusers. He suggests that he's being targeted and states that if it comes down to pleading his case in court, he's prepared to go the distance.

Stream "What It's Come To" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck that I'm crankin' up the jury

Who you lyin' on, Shawty?

Extortion, is that what you got

Your mind on Shawty?

Tell em get it how you live

Shawty I ain't goin' for it

I'mma take it all the way

Every day of the week

Bet you thought this sh*t was sweet

And I would pay in a week