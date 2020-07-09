Man, T.I. is going to get a Verzuz battle with 50 Cent by any means necessary. It looks as if Fif has met his trolling match with this one, as T.I. isn't letting up off of the New York rapper's neck. After T.I. called out Fif for a Verzuz battle, 50 Cent laughed it off and dismissed the invitation. However, T.I. wasn't about to let the Power mogul make it seem as if his career wasn't a fair match for the Verzuz game, and now the two are engaging in a back and forth that has caused hip hop fans to closely examine both artists' careers.

After 50 Cent insinuated that T.I. was a snitch, the self-proclaimed King of the South returned with a few accusations of his own, including a mention of Supreme. T.I. continues his trolling, this time by sharing a screenshot that reads, "I'm having a discussion in the group chat and bruh 2008 was a crazy year for rap. Carter 3, 808s and Heartbreak, The Recession, and Paper Trail all came out that year."

T.I. wrote in the caption, "@50cent ummm... WHAT DID YOU DROP THIS YEAR???? What were YOU & YOUR CATALOG CONTRIBUTING TO THE CULTURE THIS YEAR???? WHERE WERE YOU???" He wasn't quite finished so he returned for more in the comment section.

"For the record... in 05' @50cent dropped Massacre it sold about 700k the first week, in 06 I dropped KING. Sold 475k first week... in 07 I dropped TI vs TIP. Sold like 500k Then in 08 We came back and dropped PaperTrail and sold 600k first week ....😒and then I went to prison 🤨...twice 🤷🏽‍♂️ but wtf was 50doing?????" Check it out below.