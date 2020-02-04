The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards made for a handful of surprise wins last week — Billie Eilish winning everything for starters! — but one that ended up being surprising in more of a "about damn time!" sorta way was J. Cole's big win in the "Best Rap Song" category alongside 21 Savage for their hit collaboration "a lot." Now, fellow rap king T.I. decided to give props to the homies on a job well done.

Tip's kudos didn't arrive as "expeditiously" as he usually is — the GRAMMYs happened a whole week ago after all — but the camaraderie is still a nice sight to see nonetheless. "Congrats Kings," T.I. wrote on Instagram (seen above), followed by two crown emojis to signify his approval of their new royal golden gramophone trophies. Although he has no real reason to say anything, particularly since he's not featured on a remix of the song or 21's chart-topping I Am > I Was album where the track derives from overall, T.I.'s words are sincere off the strength that he's simply just an OG to the game giving props to one of the new guys and the self-proclaimed "middle child." Much respect, Tip.

Watch the music video for "a lot" by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole below to remind yourself of this award-worthy single: