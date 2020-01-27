Heading into the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards last night, many people probably had a good feeling that the ceremony would lead to a photo of Billie Eilish struggling to hold all her trophies - the kind of photo that many of music's most iconic acts have taken in the past. Lo and behold, Billie joined this lineage, cheesing with her arms full of golden gramophones after sweeping all of the Grammys' major categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist).

The fact that Eilish was even nominated in all these categories was a record-breaking feat, as she was the youngest artist in history to receive this honor. The milestones keep coming the 18-year-old's way because she also became the second artist ever to take home those four major awards in the same year. It's been nearly four decades since Christopher Cross also pulled this off in 1981.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Not to be forgotten is Billie Eilish' brother and musical sidekick, Finneas, who lugged home a ton of awards too for his work on her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Aside from the major categories, Finneas also won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.