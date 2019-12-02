T.I.'s visit to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk was led by his controversial comments on his daughter's hymen checks. After Tip explained himself and claimed the who ordeal was blown out of proportion, the rapper and his wife Tiny then went into a detailed discussion about their marriage and the trials and tribulations they went through. As we posted last week, Tiny detailed how T.I. came home from prison as a different man who wasn't expecting his wife to have gained a certain independence. “Once I got on my own two feet, I felt like I should have a voice, too, and that voice was a little different from what he was used to,” Tiny explained. “So that, to me, is what caused the issue. It wasn’t because I’m just being outlandishly disrespectful.”



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now that the full episode has arrived, we've learned more about why the couple decided to ditch their divorce and stay together, after some issues they had to work through. Tiny said Tip's cheating ways were because he could no longer control her. "He went and found somebody where he could be like ‘hey, don’t move. Do that,’ and I was not her," she said. Tiny's "last straw" was when T.I. wouldn't even respond to her.

“Nothing was working and he was just like, ‘I’m going to move how I want to move.’ That was it,” she added. Jada finally asked the "Live Your Life" rapper why he decided to work through his issues with Tiny. “It’s very rare where you are able to be married to the best friend you have and the best sex you’ve ever had,” he said. “You don’t just toss that away.”

Watch the full episode below.