Thundercat Taps Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington "Black Qualls"

Aron A.
January 16, 2020 12:57
Thundercat readies a new album.


This spring will include some fresh vibes from Thundercat. The multi-instrumentalist just announced his new album It Is What It Is due out on April 3rd via Brainfeeder. Kicking off the campaign, he enlisted Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington for the single, "Black Qualls" which you can check out below.

"This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that," he said in a statement in a press release. “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand... some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

It Is What It Is will include production from Flying Lotus and appearances from Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, Ty Dolla $ign, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and comedian/rapper Zack Fox.

Quotable Lyrics
'Cause there's no more livin' in fear
No more livin' in fear
If we don't talk about it on the web

