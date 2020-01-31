Thouxanbanfauni & UnoTheActivist Put On For The "North Side South Side"

Whenever Thouxanbanfauni and UnoTheActivist link up in the studio, something special is bound to come out of that session. The two Atlanta natives are well-known in the underground rap community, bringing trap flavor and a less mainstream-oriented approach to the table. Uno and Fauni Figueroa aren't chasing hits like the rest of these rappers trying to make it. While the attention is always nice, it feels as though these two just enjoy making music together and releasing whatever they come up with. We've received countless collaborations from them and today, the latest has arrived.

"North Side South Side" begins with Fauni spitting some clear bars before jumping back into his repetitive hook, which is sure to stay in your memory. Uno mumbles his way through his verse, emulating his cousin Playboi Carti at times.

What do you think of this one? Would you like to hear more link-ups between Fauni and Uno?

Quotable Lyrics:

Northside, Southside bitch, Northside, Southside trenches

AF Polo boots, Giuseppe, European kicks

Hellcat speed demon, 'Vette five-percent tint

Murk a n***a quick, nothing personal, just biz