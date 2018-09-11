Create Music Group
- NewsThouxanbanfauni & UnoTheActivist Put On For The "North Side South Side"The Atlanta duo strikes again.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine & Travis Scott Billboard Mix-Up Might Lead To Legal Action: ReportThe battle for the top spot results in threats of legal action.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Signs With New Distribution Company To Drop “Dummy Boy” ASAPTekashi has signed with a new distribution company in order to get "Dummy Boy" released ASAP.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTekashi 6ix9ine Pulls A Cardi B And Fixes His TeethThe self-titled "King of New York" gets his smile in check. By hnhh
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Signs Long-Term Publishing Deal With Create Music Group6ix9ine continues to make big moves in the industry.By Aron A.