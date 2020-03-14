mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

THEY. Go For N.E.R.D Vibes On "Red Light Green Light"

Keenan Higgins
March 14, 2020 09:44
Mind of a Genius Records/Warner Records

Red Light Green Light
THEY.

Usually coming with something smooth and soulful, R&B duo THEY. decided to rock out on their latest single "Red Light Green Light" with a sound that pays major homage to the early 2000s era of N.E.R.D.


Cali-bred R&B duo THEY. usually drop soulful gems, but the vibes on their latest single titled "Red Light Green Light" will definitely bring you back to the days when N.E.R.D rocked out and reigned supreme on the charts in the early 2000s.

THEY. Red Light Green Light new single
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

If you remember classic cuts like "Lapdance," "Rock Star" or anything off N.E.R.D's classic album In Search of..., the sound of "Red Light Green Light" will surely feel very familiar and a bit nostalgic. Both Dante and Drew Love display a more rap flow on this track, again borrowing from Pharrell's distorted-sounded bars back when he was more known as Skateboard P. If you want a quick blast from the past while also getting a dose of something new from THEY., crank this one up at full volume to get your weekend off to a bumping start.

Listen to "Red Light Green Light" by THEY. below:

Quotable Lyrics:

It's 'bout 5
You know what I'm reachin' for
Shot my three, who's keepin' score?
Too late to wait anymore
One mile 'til we make it home
Get a bag, get paid, get gone
Ben Frank, don't stop, press go
Pick it up, lotta money on the floor
Keep shakin', hunnid days, hunnid poles

SONGS THEY. Go For N.E.R.D Vibes On "Red Light Green Light"
