THEY. Go For N.E.R.D Vibes On "Red Light Green Light"

Cali-bred R&B duo THEY. usually drop soulful gems, but the vibes on their latest single titled "Red Light Green Light" will definitely bring you back to the days when N.E.R.D rocked out and reigned supreme on the charts in the early 2000s.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

If you remember classic cuts like "Lapdance," "Rock Star" or anything off N.E.R.D's classic album In Search of..., the sound of "Red Light Green Light" will surely feel very familiar and a bit nostalgic. Both Dante and Drew Love display a more rap flow on this track, again borrowing from Pharrell's distorted-sounded bars back when he was more known as Skateboard P. If you want a quick blast from the past while also getting a dose of something new from THEY., crank this one up at full volume to get your weekend off to a bumping start.

Listen to "Red Light Green Light" by THEY. below:

Quotable Lyrics:

It's 'bout 5

You know what I'm reachin' for

Shot my three, who's keepin' score?

Too late to wait anymore

One mile 'til we make it home

Get a bag, get paid, get gone

Ben Frank, don't stop, press go

Pick it up, lotta money on the floor

Keep shakin', hunnid days, hunnid poles