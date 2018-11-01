Dante Jones
- MusicTHEY. Go For N.E.R.D Vibes On "Red Light Green Light"Usually coming with something smooth and soulful, R&B duo THEY. decided to rock out on their latest single "Red Light Green Light" with a sound that pays major homage to the early 2000s era of N.E.R.D.By Keenan Higgins
- InterviewsTHEY. Rate Guitar Rap Songs: Travis Scott & Gunna's "Yosemite," Lil Wayne's "Mess" & MoreTHEY. break down some of their favorite use of guitar in recent hip-hop hits.By Aron A.
- MusicTHEY. Celebrate The Return Of Guitar In Hip-Hop, Talk Songwriting & MoreTHEY. slide through to talk guitar, ghostwriting, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTHEY. Lays Down Heat On "Fireside" Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign & MoreTHEY. fills their EP with features. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTHEY. & Jessie Reyez Express Their Deepest Emotions On "Broken"THEY. keeps the fire coming. By Karlton Jahmal