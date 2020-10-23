THEY. Finally Return With "The Amanda Tape"

We were first introduced to THEY. way back in 2015, when the mysterious genre-combining r'n'b duo dropped off "Motley Crue," off the duo's debut Nu Religion EP. We were immediately intrigued, and proceeded to keep the three records-- "Bad Habits," "Back It Up" and "Motley Crue" on repeat. The duo, we soon found out, was comprised of producer Dante and singer Drew Love. They captivated our attention with a distinctly grunge-driven r'n'b sound, one that was steered by the sound of guitars. That element is alive and well, if evolved, on their brand new project, The Amanda Tape.

The duo haven't dropped off a project since 2018's Fireside, so it's safe to say fans of the underground-esque duo were excited for The Amanda Tape. The tape was preceded by a slew of cuts, including "Play Fight" with Tinashe, "STCU" with Juicy J, "Count Me In," and "All Mine." While the album is only ten songs in length, there's still enough unheard records mixed in to keep you engaged-- not to mention, we still haven't grown tired of "Play Fight," so there's that.

Are you guys still checking for THEY.? Let us know what you think of the new album, and if you've missed their presence in the thriving r'n'b scene.

We spoke to the duo back in January 2018 about their use of the guitar and we asked them to rate guitar rap songs.

For your complete r'n'b vibe this weekend, check out our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify here.