The Weeknd just can't seem to take an L. In the past two years, the "Blinding Lights" crooner has managed to cement himself into even more of a powerhouse than he already was. Besides completing his highly-anticipated Superbowl halftime performance last weekend, he's even been awarded his own day in his home city of Toronto for his stellar artistic achievements. Notching another major honor, Showtime is set to air a 90-minute special on the XO artist's 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance later this year.



Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Aptly titled The Show, it will be produced by Pepsi's in-house content studio and Boardwalk Pictures, while Nadia Hallgren will serve as the film's director. She previously directed Netflix's Michelle Obama documentary Becoming. Content-wise, the doc promises viewers a look into the months of work that went into producing the big-budget show, which saw the Toronto native perform songs all the way from the top of his career to After Hours' biggest hits.

"This historic year with Jesse Collins as the first Black executive producer of the Halftime Show brought an opportunity to tell a new story," said director Nadia Hallgren. “We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.” As of right now, no release date has been set for the film.

As for another W for the hitmaker, he's set to debut at number two with his recent compilation album The Highlights.

