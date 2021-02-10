Fresh off his iconic Super Bowl Halftime performance, The Weeknd is enjoying one of the best weeks of his life, raking in some huge numbers for his new album The Highlights, which is a collection of the artist's best career songs. According to Hits Daily Double, he's expecting to land at #2 on the Billboard 200.



HitsDailyDouble

Despite not including any new music on The Highlights, The Weeknd is looking set for a strong debut on the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen is proving that a viral video of him yelling a racial slur can't stop his core fanbase from buying his album, likely returning to #1 with his double album. Right behind him is The Weeknd, who is projecting 77,000 total units sold for The Highlights, with 7,000 pure album sales. Rounding out the top 5 are the Foo Fighters, Pooh Shiesty with 60,000 projected sales, and Lil Durk, who managed to get another week selling about 54,500 copies of The Voice.

The Highlights includes some of The Weeknd's best work, including "Blinding Lights", "I Feel It Coming", "The Hills", and more.

While it's not being marketed as a Greatest Hits album, it spans through the artist's decade-long career with an emphasis on his biggest chart successes. Do you think it can stick to a position this high in future weeks?

