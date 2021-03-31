The Weeknd's Sensual "Try Me" Video Takes A Dark Turn

The Weeknd drops off some eery vertical visuals for "Try Me," three years after the song's release.

Whether he's ready to put the After Hours era behind him or not, The Weeknd continues to be one of the most present artists during the pandemic, having just performed at the Super Bowl in February, announced his permanent boycott of the Grammys, and rereleased his seminal mixtape House of Balloons in honor of its 10-year anniversary. Needless to say, Abel is a busy man. Yet today, the XO artist has revisited the past once more and treated fans to an unreleased music video from his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy,.

On the three-year anniversary of My Dear Melancholy,, The Weeknd has shared an unorthodox music video for the second track from his critically acclaimed EP, titled "Try Me." The most notable aspect of the three-minute and 42-second video is that it is shot vertically, with an interestingly lo-fi feel.

The video starts with the XO singer-songwriter climbing into a car that's filled with girls in the backseat sensually rubbing and touching on each other. As Abel performs the My Dear Melancholy, standout, however, things get a lot creepier, as the shot abandons him in the car to show two women hugging. One of the women unexpectedly lifts her head to reveal blood dripping from her eyes, and the shot quickly turns to the women in the backseat of The Weeknd's car, who then appear with a supernatural glow in their eyes.

This music video went unreleased for three years, but it's interesting to see the start of the cinematic visual direction that The Weeknd ended up fully diving into for the release of After Hours. Are you feeling the creative direction of the "Try Me" music video or should The Weeknd have kept this one in the vault?

