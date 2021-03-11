Days ago, it was revealed that The Weeknd had made Billboard history with his insanely successful single "Blinding Lights." The second single from Abel's massive fourth studio album After Hours has reportedly maintained a position within the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 for 52 weeks straight, setting the record as the first song to achieve such a feat. The achievement even prompted a response from The Weeknd himself, who reacted to the milestone accomplishment with a simple flushed face emoji and red heart.

Now, it appears that Abel is in for even more great news, as the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced a bevy of certifications for the Canadian singer-songwriter. As of March 9, 2021, "Blinding Lights" has officially reached seven-times platinum status, while other album cuts "Save Your Tears," "After Hours," and "In Your Eyes" have become newly-minted platinum singles. The Weeknd's After Hours album itself has also been deemed a double-platinum album, which coincides with the two-times multiplatinum certification of its lead single "Heartless."

With so many RIAA certifications this week alone, Abel will definitely have a load of plaques to unpack soon. As more developments regarding The Weeknd's unstoppable commercial dominance keep rolling in, it's becoming more clear than ever that his lack of nominations for the upcoming 63rd Annual Grammy awards is, in fact, one of the most egregious Grammy snubs of recent memory.

[via]