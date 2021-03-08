The Weeknd might not be nominated for any GRAMMY Awards at the upcoming ceremony this weekend but he's having by far the best year of his career, releasing his masterpiece album After Hours and building a clear artistic vision with his music videos, red carpet looks, and show-stopping Super Bowl Halftime Performance. "Blinding Lights" has arguably been the biggest hit of his life, which is saying a lot because he's had some huge records over the years. On Monday, it made history as the only song to pull off a seriously impressive feat on the Billboard Hot 100, adding to The Weeknd's legacy.

According to Chart Data, with yet another week in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" has become the first song to ever spend an entire year (52 weeks) inside the chart's Top 10. This week, the track rose up two spots to fall at the #3 position. It's behind only Olivia Rodrigo's smash debut single "driver's license" and Cardi B's "Up".

This is a huge accomplishment for The Weeknd, who many believe to be the biggest snub from this year's GRAMMY Awards. He had one of the top-selling albums of the year and After Hours (including "Blinding Lights") earned zero nominations at the upcoming event.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Congratulations to The Weeknd on spending a full year in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 with "Blinding Lights". Are you still religiously listening to the song?