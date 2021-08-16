The Weeknd broke the record for having the longest-charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit, "Blinding Lights," from his 2020 album, After Hours. "Blinding Lights first appeared on the charts 88 weeks ago on Dec. 14, 2019.

The previous record for the longest-charting song was Imagine Dragon's "Radioactive," which spent 87 weeks on the list from 2012-14.

"Blinding Lights" also became the only song to ever stay within the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for an entire year.



"After Hours was always meant to be a very personal project. It's a story I had to tell," The Weeknd told Billboard regarding the hit single. "The fact I've been able to tell it with the world listening is incredible."

The Weeknd rode the success of his last album into a Super Bowl performance, earlier this year.

While the popularity of "Blinding Lights" continues, The Weeknd is already moving onto a new project. Earlier this month, the singer debuted a new visual for his track "Take My Breath."

"My fans don’t call me The Weeknd. They just call me Abel," he recently said in an interview with GQ. "It’s a tricky thing, but I think the name The Weeknd holds such a legacy right now. The story of that name isn’t done yet."

