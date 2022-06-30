The Weeknd is easily one of the biggest artists in the world, and when he goes on tour, you know he's going to end up selling out stadiums. As it turns out, Abel is about to embark on a massive stadium tour as of July 8th, and unsurprisingly, this string of shows will begin in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

This tour has had to deal with some last-minute changes as Doja Cat had surgery on her throat back in May. Doja was going to be the opener on this tour, but now, she won't be able to perform for at least the next few months. With that in mind, The Weeknd and his team have been working hard to find replacements.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

According to a new report from Variety, Abel's team has officially revealed that Mike Dean, Kaytranada, and Snoh Aalegra will all be stepping in as openers for this tour. Dean will be a fixture throughout the entire tour which ends on September 2nd in Los Angeles. From there, Kaytranada will get numerous dates starting on July 8th, while Snoh Aalegra makes her first appearance on August 11th in Atlanta.



Image provided to HNHH by The Weeknd's PR team

This tour is certainly going to be a whole lot of fun. Kaytranada is an incredible producer while Snoh is a master in the r&b space. Not to mention, Mike Dean is a legend who can definitely carry a stage show on his own if need by.

Let us know what you think of these openers, in the comments below.

