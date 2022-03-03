The Weeknd and Doja Cat are two of music's most electrifying performers, always putting on an entertaining show when they hit the stage. Individually, the last few years have been tremendously successful for both artists and together, they've come through with a couple of monster hits that took over the charts. With the present success of their latest collaboration, "You Right" off of Planet Her, Weeknd and Doja have officially announced that they are heading on a global stadium tour together, kicking off in Weeknd's hometown of Toronto this summer.

The Live Nation-organized tour was announced on Thursday (March 3) to be kicking off at Rogers Center in Toronto on July 8 before hitting some iconic stadiums across North America for the first leg of the tour. Following the completion of this leg, which ends on September 2 in Los Angeles, additional dates will be announced in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Alongside this announcement, The Weeknd has also revealed that through his partnership with the World Food Programme, he has launched the XO Humanitarian Fund. The artist made a $500,000 donation today to combat the global hunger crisis and the WFP has donated an additional $1 million. One dollar from each ticket purchased to the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund, being used to assist families and communities in countries including Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Ukraine.

"The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation. I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most," said The Weeknd about this initiative.

Tickets will be available to the general public on March 10 at 10 AM local time. If you already had tickets to the North American arena tour for After Hours, a special presale is available starting tomorrow.

Will you be heading to the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour?



Image provided to HNHH by The Weeknd's PR team