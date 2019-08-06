If you've been waiting on a new album, it looks like you're in luck. The Toronto R&B singer released his last project, Starboy in 2016. Although he blessed fans with My Dear Melancholy last year, the anticipation is real for a new album from the XO General. The singer hit Twitter earlier today to announce that he's currently recording his follow-up to his 2016. The singer debuted his latest hairstyle in a selfie-style photo with the caption, "album mode full effect."

The announcement of the new album came shortly after reports emerged that he and Bella Hadid broke up. The two have been romantically connected for a minute but they rekindled their relationship last year. According to reports, the singer's been locked in working on his new album and that appears to be the main reason why their relationship didn't last. But, heartbreak makes for the best art so hopefully, this could signify a return to the House Of Balloons style that made the world fall in love with The Weeknd in the first place.

The Weeknd's been teasing the album, which appears to be titled Chapter VI, for a hot minute. Most recently, he shared a photo of an XO billboard that included the Memento Mori logo and read, "Where Dreams Come True." Hopefully, a new album from the weekend will arrive before the end of the year.