The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have been involved in an on-again-off-again relationship for years and today, it looks like their world came crumbling down. Earlier this year, the XO singer spent a fortune on a new watch for his girlfriend and engagement rumors have been swirling around but new reports seemingly confirm that they are no longer dating.

According to E! News, the couple has officially called it quits another time, deciding that they might not be perfect for each other after all. A source close to the couple reportedly told the publication that they're focusing on their careers right now. "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," said the anonymous insider. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Apparently, they had started arguing a lot because they rarely ever saw each other, and that's when they decided to split up. They would often end up in different cities at "opposite times," leading to poor communication. They used to always travel across the world to spend time with one another but, because of their crazy schedules, they could no longer find time for that.

A few moments ago, The Weeknd uploaded a photo of himself to social media, confirming that he's in "album mode." For months, we've been wondering when Chapter VI would be arriving and it looks like we may be nearing the finish line. Unfortunately, that news comes with the upsetting revelation that Bella and Abel are no longer together. Hopefully, they can both find happiness.