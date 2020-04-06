The Weeknd proves that his week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 was not a fluke after remaining there for a second straight week, surpassing Roddy Ricch and "The Box" in consecutive campaigns.

In addition to staying still at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, The Weeknd is also the owner of the most popular song in the country, "Blinding Lights," as it was just announced that the After Hours record has inched past Roddy Ricch once again.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spending its second week on top of the Billboard Hot 100, "Blinding Lights" becomes The Weeknd's longest-running No. 1 hit since "The Hills."

This is a huge feat for the Canadian recording artist, who has been experiencing arguably the most successful run of his entire career this year. The first-week sales for After Hours were the highest in 2020, posing a threat to any pop/rap star who wants to contend with the best.

Do you think "Blinding Lights" has what it takes to spend more time at the top or will it soon be dethroned? Doja Cat keeps on moving ahead with her viral hit single "Say So" and there is always the threat of Roddy Ricch re-claiming his spot. Alternatively, Dua Lipa is currently sitting at No. 3 with "Don't Start Now." Some are anticipating her move to the top soon.