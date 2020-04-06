For the second consecutive week, The Weeknd has been crowned atop the Billboard 200.

The Toronto native recently released his new album After Hours, which opens the latest chapter in Abel Tesfaye's creative career. With a highly-stylized theme and an overall aesthetic that kept us enthralled, the body of work has been successful for the XO Records honcho. With another 135,000 sales units counted in its second week out, After Hours was the most-consumed musical project of the week, clocking in ahead of the debuts.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As reported by Hits Daily Double, 5 Seconds Of Summer and Lil Uzi Vert close out the top three spots, with Dua Lipa and Pearl Jam following closely behind. At the sixth position is PARTYNEXTDOOR, whose new project PARTYMOBILE sold approximately 52,000 equivalent album units. With features from Drake and Rihanna, would you consider that a win for the OVO Sound artist?

Lil Baby and Bad Bunny keep up their solid numbers before Joyner Lucas arrives at the ninth tally with around 38,000 sales on ADHD. After so much hype and so many delays, is that a good number for the lyricist?



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Some of the perpetual chart darlings, like Roddy Ricch and Post Malone, appear just after Joyner Lucas.

What was your favorite new release of the week? Let us know in the comments.

[via]