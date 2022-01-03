UPDATE: The Weeknd has announced that his new album, Dawn FM, is out on Friday, January 7, and will feature Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming project on The Weeknd's YouTube page below.

The Weeknd may have new music dropping at dawn, according to a cryptic new post on Instagram from the Canadian singer.

“Wake up at dawn tomorrow…" The Weeknd captioned a photo of the sun with no further explanation.

While it could mean anything, The Weeknd admitted over the New Year's weekend that he plans to drop his next album without warning in 2022. He explained in a screenshot of a text conversation he had with La Mar Taylor, the co-founder of XO Records.



"Happy New Year brother! What we thinking??" Taylor asked The Weeknd.

He answered: "Happy new year! Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let's just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people... XO."

The Weeknd's contact photo for Lamar also alludes to dawn.

It's been over a year since The Weeknd's last full-length studio album, After Hours, was released. Instead of dropping a follow-up, he spent 2021 focusing on several popular collaborative singles including a remix to "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande, appearing on Doja Cat's "You Right," and more.

