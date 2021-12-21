The Weeknd Drops "Echoes Of Silence" Music Video

The Weeknd celebrates the trilogy with the new video for "Echoes Of Silence."

It's been a milestone year for The Weeknd. The Toronto singer celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut trilogy of mixtapes, House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence -- a trifecta of projects that helped shift the sounds of pop music as we know it. Though The Weeknd previously teased a new album, he's delivered a spree of new singles and delivered some excellent collaborations in recent months.

Before the year comes to an end, The Weeknd delivered a brand new music video for the titular track of his third mixtape, Echoes Of Silence. The video's release arrives after the tape itself was finally uploaded to streaming services, similar to the previous two installments of the series. Kurando Furuya serves as the director of the video which tells the tale of love in a dystopic future.

Check it out above.