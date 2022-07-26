The Weeknd is bringing haunted houses inspired by his 2020 album After Hours to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort as a part of Halloween Horror Nights. The multimedia experience will take inspiration from A Clockwork Orange, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Jacob’s Ladder.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” The Weeknd said in a press release. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”



Orlando senior show director Charles Gray explained to Entertainment Weekly: “It isn’t a retelling of the After Hours album. It’s entering the nightmares that were the muse for his songs. There’s a lot of surrealistic, horrific imagery as we [expanded upon scenarios] inspired by the videos.”

The Weeknd's After Hours album was released in March 2020 and features collaborations with Metro Boomin, Max Martin, Oneohtrix Point Never, and more.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” is scheduled to open on September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort and on September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The events will run through October 31.

Check out a trailer for the experience below.

