A handwritten tracklist, which was supposedly the "original" plan for The Weeknd's latest album Dawn FM, recently surfaced on social media, convincing fans that the artist scrapped collaborations with Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, Kali Uchis, and others. According to Abel though, the tracklist that is circulating is not legitimate and never was.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The leaked vision board photo, which was allegedly taken in September of last year, shows a list of tasks for The Weeknd to complete ahead of his album release. The picture included names of the supposed featured guests on the album, including Lil Wayne on "I Heard You're Married" and Tyler, The Creator on "Here We Go...Again." Kali Uchis was listed on a song called "Eat My Heart" and Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign were expected on "Euphoria". While the tracklist seems legit, Abel says it's not.

"I love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO," wrote the artist on Twitter.

The fake version of the tracklist listed nineteen songs, while the actually released version only contains sixteen tracks. Which version of the album would you have preferred though? Do the fake songs with Kali Uchis, Ariana Grande, and Ty Dolla $ign entice you? Maybe we'll hear those collaborations on Weeknd's next album, which will complete the latest trilogy in his discography.