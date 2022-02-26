After postponing an announcement regarding Dawn FM and its coinciding artistic pieces due to the conflict in Ukraine, The Weeknd released The Dawn FM Experience some days later.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

On February 16th, which happens to be Abel's birthday, he announced that there was more to come in the Dawn FM era. He tweeted out "32 and still in purgatory. we’re about to enter PHASE 2." While continuing his cryptic, unspecified nature, this post made it easy to infer that something was new was coming soon.

Roughly a week later, The Weeknd shared a tweet elucidating upon the meaning of the "Phase 2" statements. He posted on his Twitter "next phase has begun… Dawn FM Experience premieres February 26 on @PrimeVideo."

He dropped an accompanying trailer for the event, only adding to the hype and mystique surrounding it:

Finally, February 26th saw the release of The Dawn FM Experience. Details explained the work of art as "a visual performance of the album. It will also stream as an 'eight-track live EP' that’ll be exclusively on Prime. The video experience was created by Abel, La Mar Taylor, and Micah Bickham. Bickham directed the lyric videos to Dawn FM+The Live Stream Performance."

There is also an accompanying merchandise line to go alongside of the "experience," which feature different elements of the visual spectacle:

The Dawn FM Experience is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Share your thoughts below.