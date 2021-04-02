James Gunn certainly had his work cut out for him after being handed the director’s role for the new Suicide Squad film, for which he’s had pretty much full creative control. 2016’s adaptation saw David Ayer as the director and was a commercial box office hit, making nearly $750 million with a budget of $175 million. While the box office numbers skyrocketed, the film was widely viewed as a dud and was not well-enjoyed by critics and fans alike, receiving a measly 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



The first trailer for the upcoming continuation of the franchise dropped on March 26th and was one that seemingly gave a lot of hope for James Gunn’s potential. “The fact that Sylvester Stallone is voicing king shark and he literally says “nom nom” sold this movie for me. Hands down,” said one commenter. “Considering what James Gunn was able to do with just the Guardians Of The Galaxy, imagine what he'll be able to do with the Suicide Squad which is easily DC's most fun superpowered team in the comics,” said another.

The film’s newest trailer was released on April 1st, but it was no April Fool’s joke for fans. The teaser delved more into the story that viewers already know and love, with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) gathering dangerous criminals for a top secret mission, one that will take 10 years off of their prison sentence if they succeed. Other stars include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. The film arrives in theaters on August 6th, so be sure to check out the newest trailer below if you want a sneak peek of what you’ll be seeing this summer.