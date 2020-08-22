James Gunn revealed the full cast for "The Suicide Squad," including Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, and more.
Director James Gunn officially unveiled the character list for the upcoming The Suicide Squad. The long-speculated roles of John Cena, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, and more were announced.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images
During a panel for DC FanDome, Saturday, Gunn admitted that working on The Suicide Squad was the most fun that he has had making a movie. He also said the film was made with respect to John Ostrander’s comic books and will be a sequel to his books.
Elba will play the mercenary villain Bloodsport, John Cena will appear as Peacemaker, Pete Davidson will play Blackguard and Nathan Fillion will be featured as TDK. Check out the full character list below, including new and returning characters:
- Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
- Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang
- Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg
- Viola Davis as Amanda Waller
- John Cena as Peacemaker
- Pete Davidson as Black Guard
- Michael Rooker as Savant
- Sean Gunn as Weasel
- Idris Elba as Bloodsport
- Peter Capaldi as The Thinker
- David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man
- Daniela Malchior as Ratcatcher 2
- Flula Borg as Javelin
- Nathan Fillion as T.D.K. (aka The Detachable Kid)
- Mayling Ng as Mongal
- Alice Braga as Sulsoria
The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.
