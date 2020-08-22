Director James Gunn officially unveiled the character list for the upcoming The Suicide Squad. The long-speculated roles of John Cena, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, and more were announced.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

During a panel for DC FanDome, Saturday, Gunn admitted that working on The Suicide Squad was the most fun that he has had making a movie. He also said the film was made with respect to John Ostrander’s comic books and will be a sequel to his books.

Elba will play the mercenary villain Bloodsport, John Cena will appear as Peacemaker, Pete Davidson will play Blackguard and Nathan Fillion will be featured as TDK. Check out the full character list below, including new and returning characters:

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

John Cena as Peacemaker

Pete Davidson as Black Guard

Michael Rooker as Savant

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man

Daniela Malchior as Ratcatcher 2

Flula Borg as Javelin

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K. (aka The Detachable Kid)

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Alice Braga as Sulsoria

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

[Via]