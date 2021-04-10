Ever since Donald Trump became the President in 2016, it's become very clear that all you need to be successful in politics is some celebrity. If people know who you are and like your brand, then you have a very solid chance at becoming the President of the United States. This has led to Presidential runs from the likes of Kanye West, and now, it appears as though Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been considering his very own campaign, sometime in the near future.

In a recent poll, 46 percent of respondents said they would vote for "The Rock" if given the choice. This is actually pretty good when you consider how he hasn't even been able to introduce a platform yet. In fact, The Rock saw the poll and took to Instagram, where he gave his reaction to it all.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sony

"I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people," The Rock said.

At this point, there is no guarantee that he will actually run for President, although we can only imagine what kind of media firestorm it would be if he did. Not to mention, what party would he even go with? For now, no one really knows.