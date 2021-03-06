On Friday night, the Hollywood Critics Association held their annual film awards show, which began in 2016. Despite coronavirus taking over cinemas across the country and halting production on many new releases, many films garnered national attention or streaming success. Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman swept the ceremony, earning several awards that included best picture, best actress, best original screenplay, and best first picture. Other winners included Minari, Da 5 Bloods, Nomadland, and The Invisible Man.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was given the trailblazer award, recording his acceptance speech in real time after watching the HCA’s video. He says he’s honored to be accepting the award and thankful for his friends and family who he has been able to grow alongside. He also called himself “privileged” to be in his position in Hollywood, noting that he constantly has the opportunity to make people feel good.





“I’m gonna dedicate this trailblazer award to my dad,” Johnson says. “Man, that guy was a trailblazer. As complicated as our relationship was, our father-son relationship, complicated. Tough love. But he was a real trailblazer because what trailblazers do is they change behavior.” Rocky Johnson, Dwayne’s father, passed away in January 2020.

Watch the actor’s acceptance speech below.



