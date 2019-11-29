The Pussycat Dolls official Twitter account posted a photo of the group's signature logo on Wednesday, with the caption: "#PCDReunion." Of course, this caused major speculation on the details of the alleged reunion, which have now been shared by X Factor judge Louis Walsh. The girl group, who broke up in 2009 after releasing their album Doll Domination, will be reuniting on the finale of X Factor Celebrity this Saturday, says Walsh. Nicole Scherzinger, the lead singer of the former girl group, is a fellow judge on the show as well. The group hasn't performed together in 10 years.

However, the Dolls won't just be reuniting for a one-time performance. The group's members, which include Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberley Wyatt, were guests on the British radio show Heart Breakfast on Thursday, where they announced a reunion tour. "The stars have aligned and the Dolls are getting back together," said Scherzinger. Roberts shared that, "there's been unfinished business. It’s been 10 years ... we just all were ready to do it," and that "a lot of time has passed and ... we’ve matured, we’ve grown up, we’ve gained life tools, life experience." PCD posted their tour dates on Instagram on Thursday, kicking off in Dublin in April 2020.

The group, known for their sensual choreography and hit songs "Don't Cha" and "Buttons," was first formed by Robin Antin in 2003 as a modern burlesque troupe, and originally included member Melody Thornton as well, who will not be joining the Dolls for the reunion. Controversy circulated around the group in 2017 when former pseudo-member Kaya Jones claimed that the group was really a front for a prostitution ring, though the rest of PCD denied these claims.